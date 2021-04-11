NewsLocalPolice issue 425 fines in 48 hours for breach of covid measures

Police issue 425 fines in 48 hours for breach of covid measures

Police fined 325 individuals and 10 establishments all across Cyprus over the past 48 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried a total of 20,034, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 4,078 inspections 46 citizens were booked and out of 5,150 checks in Limassol 128 citizens and seven establishments got fines.

In Larnaca, 44 citizens were fined after 3,251 checks, while 40 citizens and three establishments were reported after 2,408 checks.

In Famagusta 2,478 checks were carried out and 34 citizens reported, while in Morphou six citizens were fined after 1,655 inspections.

 

By Annie Charalambous
