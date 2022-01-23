Police issue 41 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police in Cyprus reported 26 individuals and 15 establishments over the past 24 hours for breaching measures aiming to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The Force had carried out a total of 2,916 checks island-wide, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, police carried out 1,111 checks and fined 5 individuals and 9 establishment managers.

In Limassol, police carried out 223 checks and handed out fines to 6 citizens and 4 establishment managers.

In Larnaca, police carried out 584 checks and booked 1 citizen, while in Pafos they carried out 216 checks and reported 2 individuals and 2 establishment managers.

In Famagusta, a total of 434 checks were conducted and 12 people were reported while in Morphou the police carried out 149 checks, without fining anyone.

Eight establishment managers in Nicosia were handed out fines of 500 euros each as employees working for them did not have a safepass.

Another establishment manager in Nicosia was handed out a €1,500 fine for not wearing a protective face mask.

In Limassol, police officers fined two establishment managers €1,000 each for allowing clients to enter without having a safepass.

Another establishment manager was handed out a €1,500 fine because the number of clients was bigger that the one allowed, while a fourth establishment manager was fined €500 because some of the clients were dancing.

In Pafos one establishment manager was handed out a €500 fine for not having a safepass, while a second establishment manager was fined €1,500 because no checks were carried out to see if clients had a safepass.