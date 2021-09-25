NewsLocalPolice issue 34 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police issue 34 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police in Cyprus fined 30 individuals and 4 shop owners in 24 hours for violating protective measures aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The force carried out a total of 2,831 checks island-wide, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, Police carried out 702 checks and fined 7 individuals and one shop owner while in Limassol 258 checks led to 9 individuals gettingfines.

In Larnaca, 490 checks were carried out with 2 individuals fined, and in Pafos 3 shop owners were booked along with one individual.

Another 11 individuals were fined in Famagusta after 528 checks.

Furthermore, Port and Marine Police carried out 177 and 159 checks respectively with no fines issued.

By Annie Charalambous
