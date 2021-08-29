Police issue 33 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police handed fines to 30 individuals and three establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 3,574 checks, according to the Cyprus News Agency.

In Nicosia, out of 1,091 checks two citizens were fined while in Limassol 10 citizens and one establishment got booked after 255 checks.

In Larnaka, out of 589 checks five people were fined, while in Pafos five citizens and an owner of an establishment were fined after 318 checks.

The Police carried out 969 checks in Famagusta and fined 8 citizens and an owner of an establishment while in Morphou no violations were recorded in a total of 126 checks.

Traffic Department and Marine Police carried out 221 and 13 checks respectively and no fines were handed out.