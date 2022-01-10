NewsLocalPolice issue 31 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid-19 measures

Police issue 31 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid-19 measures

Police Covid
Police Covid

Police fined 23 individuals and 8 shop owners all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violating protective measures aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 2,219 checks island-wide, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, Police carried out 568 checks reporting 2 shop owners, in Limassol 146 checks were carried out with 2 shop owners and 5 persons fined.

In Larnaca, 1 shop owner and 2 persons were fined following 612 checks and in Pafos 4 persons were reported after 139 checks.

In Famagusta, 3 shop owners and 6 persons were fined after 395 checks while in the Morphou region 178 checks were carried out with no fines issued.

Moreover, the Traffic Departments and the Marine and Port Police carried out 172 and 3 checks respectively with no fines issued, while the Police reported 5 persons in the Pafos Airport and 1 in Larnaca Airport.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleAdditional Covid-19 protective measures in effect as of Monday
Next articleNYC building space heater malfunction sparks fire that kills 19

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros