Police issue 31 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid-19 measures

Police fined 23 individuals and 8 shop owners all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violating protective measures aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 2,219 checks island-wide, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, Police carried out 568 checks reporting 2 shop owners, in Limassol 146 checks were carried out with 2 shop owners and 5 persons fined.

In Larnaca, 1 shop owner and 2 persons were fined following 612 checks and in Pafos 4 persons were reported after 139 checks.

In Famagusta, 3 shop owners and 6 persons were fined after 395 checks while in the Morphou region 178 checks were carried out with no fines issued.

Moreover, the Traffic Departments and the Marine and Port Police carried out 172 and 3 checks respectively with no fines issued, while the Police reported 5 persons in the Pafos Airport and 1 in Larnaca Airport.