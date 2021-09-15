Police issue 30 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid protective measures

Police in Cyprus fined 28 individuals and two establishments over the past 24 hours for violation of protective measures aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 2,975 inspections all across the holiday island, according to CNA.

Most fines were issued to individuals not wearing protective masks in public spaces and inside establishments.

In Nicosia, out of 1,204 checks two individuals and two establishments were fined while in Limassol 278 checks led to 8 individuals getting booked.

In Larnaca, two individuals were fined following 476 checks, in Pafos 3 individuals were reported after 96 checks, in Famagusta 538 checks were carried out with 13 individuals reported, while 77 checks were made in Morphou with no fines issued.

No fines were issued by the Marine and Port Police despite numerous inspections.