Police issue 27 fines in 24 hours for covid measures breach

Police fined 22 individuals and five establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violating measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 3,319 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, a total of 1,174 were carried out with 4 individuals and 1 establishment reported, while in Limassol after 185 checks 7 individuals and 1 shop owner got fines.

In Larnaca, after 564 checks 3 individuals and 1 shop owner were reported, while in Pafos 357 checks led to 2 shop owners and 1 individual getting a fine.

In Famagusta, 7 individuals were fined after 731 checks while no fines were handed out after 146 checks in Morphou.

Furthermore, the Traffic Department and the Marine and Port Police carried out 156 and 6 checks respectively with no fines issued.