Police issue 25 fines for COVID measures violations

Police issued fines against 17 individuals and 8 owners or managers of establishments for violating protective measures aiming to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A Police spokesperson told CNA that in the last 24 hours, a total of 1,969 checks were carried out throughout the country.

In Nicosia 575 checks were carried out, during which 5 individuals and 6 establishments were fined, while in Limassol 160 checks were carried out, which resulted in a fine against 1 individual.

In Larnaca, 430 checks were carried out and 2 citizens and 1 business were fined; in Paphos, 135 checks were carried out, which resulted in 4 fines against individuals and 1 business; in Famagusta, 5 individuals were booked following 351 checks, while in the area of Morphou, 180 checks were carried out, without any fines being issued.

Finally, the Traffic Department carried out 132 checks throughout the country during which no violations were detected, 4 fines against individuals were issued at airports, while the Port and Marine Police respectively carried out 2 checks following which no violations were reported.

