Police issue 243 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Police booked 232 individuals and 11 establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violating measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 15,512 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 3,277 checks 58 individuals and one establishment were reported, while in Limassol 104 people got fines after 5,353 checks.

In Larnaca, out of 1,485 checks 24 individuals and 3 establishments were booked, while in Paphos 17 individuals and 4 establishments got fines after 1,300 checks.

In Famagusta, out of 1,401 checks 12 people and one establishment were reported while in Morphou five individuals and two establishments got fines after 1,626 checks.

At the same time, port and marine police carried out 119 checks and fined no one.

By Annie Charalambous
