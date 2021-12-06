Police issue 24 fines in 48 hours for breach of Covid-19 measures

NewsLocalPolice issue 24 fines in 48 hours for breach of Covid-19 measures

Covid 19
Police fined 21 individuals and three establishments all across Cyprus over the past 48 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

The force had carried out a total of 3,078 checks island-wide, according to the CNA.

A total of 1,598  checks were carried out in Nicosia with four citizens being reported.

In Limassol, after 236 checks 8 people and 2 shop owners were booked and in Larnaca after 394 checks 4 people got fines.

In Pafos, out of 105 checks one shop owner and 2 citizens were booked, while in Famagusta after 394 checks 3 individuals were fined.

In Morphou no fines were issued after 148 checks.

The Traffic police along with that of Port & Marine carried out 197 and six checks respectively with no fines issued.

By Annie Charalambous
