Police issue 24 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid protective measures

Police in Cyprus fined 20 individuals and four establishments in 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 2,771 checks all across the island, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, police carried out 1,072 checks reporting 2 individuals and 3 establishment managers, and in Limassol 276 checks were carried out and 5 individuals got fines.

In Larnaca, 3 individuals and one shop owner were fined following 440 checks, in Pafos 3 individuals were fined after 134 checks, in Famagusta 515 checks were carried out reporting 7 individuals, while 77 checks were made in Morphou with no fines issued.

No fines were issued after 154 checks by the Traffic Department and 103 by the Marine and Port Police.

By Annie Charalambous
