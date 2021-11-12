Police issue 24 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police fined 22 individuals and two shop owners all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violating measures aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

A police spokesperson told CNA that 2,360 checks were carried out.

In Nicosia, the Police carried out 1,027 checks reporting 7 individuals and 1 shop owner, along with 214 checks in Limassol where 6 individuals were recorded.

Out of 442 inspections in Larnaca no fines were issued, and 134 checks in Pafos led to 1 shop owner and 3 individuals getting fined.

Out of 333 checks in Famagusta 6 individuals were reported and 72 checks in the Morphou area led to no fines.

Traffic Department and the Marine and Port Police carried out 108 and 30 checks respectively with no reports issued, the spokesperson said.