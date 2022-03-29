Police issue 24 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

The Police booked 23 individuals and one establishment all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violations of Covid-19 measures. These aim to curb the spread of infections.

The Force had carried out a total of 1518 inspections island-wide, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, 438 checks were carried out and five individuals and one shop owner were fined.

The shop owner was fined €750 because two employees were working without a protective mask on and one of them did not have a valid safe pass.

In Limassol, 110 checks were carried out, but no one was booked. In Larnaca, 359 checks were carried out and six individuals were booked.

Another two individuals were fined in Paphos, where 107 checks were carried out. In Famagusta, 370 checks were carried out and ten individuals were booked. No one was booked in Morphou, where 16 checks were carried out.

Also, the Traffic Department and the Marine and Port Police carried out 112 and 6 checks respectively, and issued no fines whatsoever.