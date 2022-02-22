NewsLocalPolice issue 24 fines for violations of measures against the pandemic

Police issue 24 fines for violations of measures against the pandemic

Police issued fines to 17 individuals and 7 establishment owners or managers within the last 24 hours, following 1,653 checks throughout Cyprus, regarding the measures against the spread of COVID-19.

A police spokesperson told CNA that, following 254 checks in Nicosia, 8 individuals and 3 establishment owners were fined. In Limassol there were 194 checks with 2 individuals and 2 shop owners fined. In Larnaca, 351 checks were carried out, 2 individuals and 2 shop owners were fine. In Pafos, one person was fined, following 118 checks, and in Famagusta 4 individuals were fined, after 468 checks. There were 161 checks in Morfou area, without issuing any fines.

The Traffic Department carried out 107, without issuing any fines, either.

(CNA)

