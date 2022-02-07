Police issue 23 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

NewsLocalPolice issue 23 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police fined 16 individuals and 7 establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violating protective measures aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

This is what police told CNA, adding that 2,395 inspections were carried out island-wide.

In Nicosia, out of 787 checks 7 persons and 5 establishment owners were booked, while out of 234 checks in Limassol 4 persons and 2 establishments got fines.

In Larnaca, 540 checks were carried out and one individual was booked, and four  persons were fined in Famagusta district following 399 checks.

In Morphou area, no one was reported after 239 checks.

Moreover, no fines were issued after 178 checks by the Traffic Departments and 18 checks by the Port and Marine Police.

By Annie Charalambous
