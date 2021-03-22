News Local Police issue 222 fines in 24 hours for covid restrictive measures breach

Police fined 220 citizens and two establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breach of measures aiming to curb the coronavirus.

A total of 11,816 inspections had been carried out, police told CNA.

In Nicosia, 2,879 inspections led to 37 citizens getting a fine, while in Limassol 2,265 checks led to 91 citizens and one establishment getting booked.

In Larnaca, out of 1,646 inspections 29 citizens got fines.

In Paphos, 1,566 checks led to 30 citizens and one shop owner getting a fine, while in Famagusta 1,492 checks led to the booking of 18 citizens.

In Morphou, six citizen were fined out of a total of 973 checks.

At the same time, no fines were handed out after a total of 57 inspections by Port and Marine police.

By Annie Charalambous
