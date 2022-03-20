NewsLocalPolice issue 22 fines in total for violations of COVID-19 measures

Police issue 22 fines in total for violations of COVID-19 measures

Police
Police

Police have fined 14 individuals and eight establishment owners or managers in the last 24 hours after 2,756 checks for violation of COVID-19 measures.

A Police spokesperson told CNA that six people were fined in Nicosia after 872 checks, in Limassol one individual after 277 checks while in Larnaca two citizens and two establishment owners were fined after 550 checks.

In Pafos six establishment owners were fined after 212 checks and another three individuals after 537 checks in Famagusta.
No fines were issued after checks in the Morphou area, Traffic and Port Police.

By gavriella
