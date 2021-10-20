Police issue 22 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police fined 19 individuals and three shop owners all across Cyprus over the past 24 hour for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 2,833 inspections island-wide, according to the CNA. a

In Nicosia, 1,216 checks were carried out with 4 individuals and three shop owners were booked.

In Limassol, 277 were carried out with 3 individuals booked while in Larnaca no reports were made after 581 checks.

In Pafos, police carried out 162 checks and fined 5 individuals while in Famagusta 7 individuals were booked after 377 checks.

No fines were issued after 106 checks in Morphou region.