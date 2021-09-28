NewsLocalPolice issue 22 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid-19 measures

Police issue 22 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid-19 measures

Police in Cyprus reported 20 individuals and two shop owners in the past 24 hours for violation of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out 3,304 inspections all across Cyprus, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, after 1,286 inspections two individuals were booked, while in Limassol 277 checks led to seven citizens and one shop owner getting fines.

In Larnaca, two individuals were fined following 591 checks, while in Pafos three individuals and one shop owner got booked after 129 checks.

In Famagusta, 516 checks led to six individuals getting fines and in the Morphou 262 checks were carried out with no violations recorded.
Moreover, Marine and Port Police carried out 64 inspections with no fines issued.

By Annie Charalambous
