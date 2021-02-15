Police issue 216 fines for breach of covid measures in 24 hours

Police in Cyprus fined 215 individuals and one establishment over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 13,868 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 3,613 checks 64 people were fined, while in Limassol 80 individuals and one establishment were booked after 1,436 inspections.

In Larnaca, 26 people were booked after 1,436 checks, while in Paphos 10 individuals were reported after 1,409 checks.

In Famagusta, a total of 1,639 checks were carried out and 22 citizens were booked, while in Morphou a total of 865 checks were carried out and three people were booked.

Moreover, Port and Marine Police carried out 54 checks without reporting anyone.