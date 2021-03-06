Police issue 216 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Police booked 213 citizens and three establishment owners all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breach of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 12,754 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, 3,506 checks led to 51 citizens getting a fine, while 2,303 checks in Limassol saw 63 citizens getting booked.

In Larna, out of 2,088 checks 43 citizens got fines, while 1,408 checks in Paphos led to 24 citizens and two establishment owners getting fines.

In Famagusta, out of 1,456 checks 28 citizens and one establishment got booked, while 1,280 checks in Morphou led to four citizens getting fines.

In addition, Port and Marine police carried out 77 checks without booking anyone.