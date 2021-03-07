Police issue 214 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Police in Cyprus booked 213 citizens and a coffee-shop owner over the past 24 hours for breach of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 13,934 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, 2,914 checks led to 49 citizens getting a fine, while out of 4,304 checks in Limassol 60 citizens and the coffee-shop owner were booked.

In Larnaca, out of 1,340 checks 44 citizens got fined while in Famagusta 1,357 checks led to 25 citizens being fined.

In Morphou, police carried out 1,427 checks and reported one citizen.

Moreover, out of 125 checks at the Republic’s ports and airports no one was booked.