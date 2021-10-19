Police issue 21 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police in Cyprus reported 17 individuals and four establishments in the last 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 2,490 inspections island-wide, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, four people and one establishment were reported after 800 checks while in Limassol three people were fined after 192 checks.

In Larnaca, out of 505 checks three citizens were reported as well as one establishment while in Paphos 180 checks led to two individuals and two establishments getting fines.

In Famagusta, five people were booked after 428 checks, while no fines were issued after 136 checks in Morphou area.

The fines were mostly issued because people were not wearing protective masks.