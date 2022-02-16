Police issue 21 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police fined 14 individuals and seven shop owners all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of protective measures aiming to curb the coronavirus spread.

The force had carried out a total of 2,158 inspections island-wide, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, after 663 checks five persons and four shop owners were booked while in Limassol 204 checks led to 4 persons and 1 shop owner getting fines.

In Larnaca, one shop owner was fined following 389 checks while in Pafos 1 person and 1 shop owner were fined after 122 checks.

In Famagusta 4 persons were fined following 376 checks, while in the Morphou region no fines were issued following 166 checks.

Furthermore, no fines were issued following 216 and 22 checks carried out by the Traffic Departments and the Port and Marine Police respectively.