Police issue 21 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid-19 measures

Police issued 14 fines to individuals and another seven to owners or managers of establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 3,141 inspections island-wide, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, no violations were recorded after 1,733 checks while in Limassol one individual and four establishments were booked after 328 checks.

In Larnaca, the manager of one establishment was fined after 368 checks, in Pafos two people were fined after 162 checks, in Famagusta 313 checks resulted in four individuals and two establishments receiving fines while in Morphou no violations were found after 123 checks.

At the same time, traffic police carried out 98 checks and marine and port police 10 without fining anyone.

