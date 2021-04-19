NewsLocalPolice issue 207 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police issue 207 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police fined 200 citizens and seven establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breach of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 11,186 inspections, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, police carried out 2,187 checks and booked 38 citizens and one establishment while in Limassol 2,638 checks led to 89 citizens getting a fine

In Larnaca, 1644 inspections took place and 21 citizens and one establishment were fined, while in Paphos 1,057 checks were carried out and 15 citizens plus four establishment fined.

In Famagusta, out of 1,235 checks 29 citizens and one establishment were fined, while in Morphou they conducted 1,287 checks and reported eight citizens.

The Port and Marine Police conducted 60 checks and did not fine anyone.

By Annie Charalambous
