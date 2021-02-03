Police fine 206 for breach of covid measures over past 24 hours

Police reported 200 citizens and six establishment owners all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 13,503 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 3,251 checks one establishment and 71 citizens were fined, while in Limassol police carried out 4,494 checks and reported 61 citizens.

In Larnaca, out of 1,233 inspections 17 citizens were fined, while out of 1,136 checks in Paphos five establishments and 11 citizens were booked.

In Famagusta, out of 1,168 checks 34 citizens were booked, while in Morphou 725 inspections led to one citizen getting fined.

As for Port and Marine police, they also carried out a total of 45 inspections with no fines issued.