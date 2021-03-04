Police issue 203 fines in 24 hours for breach of coronavirus measures

Police in Cyprus fined 203 individuals over the past 24 hours for violating measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to CNA.

The Force had carried out a total of 14,207 inspections island-wide.

In Nicosia, out of 3,874 checks 45 individuals were fined, while in Limassol 73 fines were issued after 2,590 checks.

In Larnaca, 40 individuals were booked after 2,371 inspections, and in Paphos 22 individuals got fines after 1,481 checks.

In Famagusta out of 1,586 checks 18 individuals were booked, while no one was fined in Morfou after 1,033 checks.

Moreover, Marine and Port Police carried out 116 checks and issued no fines.