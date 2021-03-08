Police issue 201 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Police fined 199 citizens and two premises all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breach of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 12,694 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, 2,905 checks led to 47 citizens and one establishment getting booked, while in Limassol 75 citizens and one establishment were booked after 1,950 checks.

In Larnaca, out of 2,102 checks 29 citizens got fines and out of 1,392 inspections in Paphos police fined 23 citizens.

In Famagusta, 1,723 checks led to 14 citizens getting fines, while in Morphou three citizens were booked after 1,262 checks.

Port and Marine Police carried out 168 checks without booking anyone.