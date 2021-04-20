NewsLocalPolice issue 201 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police issue 201 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police booked 199 citizens and two establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 11,703 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, police conducted 3,077 checks and reported 66 citizens.

In Limassol, out of 2,506 checks 71 citizens and one establishment were fined.

In Larnaca, 11 citizens were booked after 1,728 checks, and out of 1,120 checks in Paphos 21 citizens were booked.

In Famagusta, police carried out 1,467 checks and fined 27 citizens and one establishment.

In Morphou, out of 900 inspections no one was booked.

Moreover, Port and Marine Police conducted 28 checks and fined no one.

By Annie Charalambous
