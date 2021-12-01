Police issue 20 fines in violation of COVID-19 measures

Police fined 18 individuals and two establishment owners in the last 24 hours for violation of COVID-19 measures.

A Police spokesperson told CNA on Wednesday that a total of 2,417 checks were carried out in the government-controlled areas in the last 24 hours with 1,205 checks in Nicosia and six citizens reported. In Limassol, after 192 checks five people were reported and one shop owner, in Larnaca two people were fined and one establishment owner while in Famagusta after 291 checks five people were fined. In Morphou and Paphos no fines were issued.

The Traffic and Port & Marine Police also carried out a total of 185 checks with no fines issued.