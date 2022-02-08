Police issue 19 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police booked 13 individuals and six shop owners all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of protective measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 1,600 inspections island-wide, according to the Cyprus News Agency.

In Nicosia, out of 497 checks 2 individuals and 2 shop owners were booked.

In Limassol, after 170 checks 1 individual and 2 shop owners were booked.

In Larnaca, 2 shop owners and 1 individual were booked after 424 inspections.

In Paphos, 44 checks were carried out and no violations were recorded.

In Famagusta, 4 individuals were booked after 292 inspections.

In Morfou area, no violations were recorded after 136 inspections.

No reports were issued following 117 checks by the Traffic Departments and 10 checks by the Port and Marine Police.

Moreover, 4 individuals were reported in Pafos Airport and 1 in Larnaca Airport.