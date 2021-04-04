Police issue 189 fines for COVID-19 measures’ violations

Police reported 183 citizens and 6 shop owners in a total of 12,494 checks the last 24 hours island – wide for violations of COVID-19 measures.

As a police spokesperson told CNA two establishments in Nicosia received a fine and three in Famagusta for serving customers in a closed space as well as a barber shop in Limassol for violating the measures.

The majority of the citizens were fined for not wearing a face mask and for failing to send an sms for their movements.

In Nicosia the Police carried out 2,173 checks and fined 51 citizens. In Limassol the Police conducted 3,614 checks and 75 people were reported, in Larnaka 21 people were fined in a total of 1,573 checks and in Paphos the Police carried out 1,232 checks during which 13 citizens were fined. In Famagusta the checks were 1,512 and 12 people were fined while in Morphou 3 violations were reported in a total of 1,211 checks.

The Traffic Department made 1,114 checks and fined 8 citizens while the Marine Police carried out 60 checks with no reports. There were also no reports in the two Cyprus’ airports in Larnaka and Paphos.