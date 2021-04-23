Police issue 185 fines in 24 hours for violation of Covid measures

Police fined 181 citizens and four establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 11,004 inspections, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 3,067 fines 17 citizens were fined, while in Limassol 2,476 checks led to 85 citizens and one establishment fined.

In Larnaca, out of 1,343 inspections 18 people were booked.

In Paphos, police carried out 1,404 checks and reported 27 individuals and two establishments.

In Famagusta, out of a total of 1,213 inspections led to 24 people getting fines.

In Morphou, 819 checks were carried out and the citizens ad one established were booked.

In addition, 70 inspections were carried out by Port and Marine Police and no violations were reported.