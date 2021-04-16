Police issue 182 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid-19 measures

Police fined 180 individuals and two establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violating measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out 10,600 inspections, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 1,956 inspections 37 individuals got fines, while in Limassol a total of 2,936 checks led to 92 individuals and two establishments getting booked.

In Larnaca, 16 individuals were booked after 1,713 inspections, while in Paphos police carried out 835 checks and fined seven individuals and one shop owner.

In Famagusta, out of 1,465 inspections carried out 22 citizens were booked and in Morfou no fines were issued after 835 inspections.