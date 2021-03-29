Police issue 179 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Police reported 171 individuals and eight establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 13,032 inspections, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 2,191 inspections 40 individuals and three establishments were fined, while in Limassol 3,400 checks led to 48 people getting booked. .

In Larnaca, out of 1,504 inspections 21 citizens got fines while in Paphos 1,588 checks led to 20 individuals and five establishments getting booked.

In Famagusta, police carried out 1,337 checks and booked 21 citizens, while in Morphou 2,116 checks were carried out with no one getting a fine.

Moreover, Port and Marine Police conducted 120 inspections and issued no fines whatsoever.