Police issue 174 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid-19 measures

Police fined 166 individuals and eight establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violating measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out 10,919 inspections, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 2,343 checks 50 individuals and one establishment got fined, and in Limassol a total of 2,817 checks led to 67 individuals and two establishments getting booked.

In Larnaca, six individuals and two shop owners were booked after 1,499 ispections, while in

Paphos police carried out 1,297 checks and reported 13 individuals.

In Famagusta, 1,370 inspections were carried out and 24 citizens and three establishments were booked while in Morfou 815 inspetions led to no fines at all.