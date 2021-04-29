Police issue 170 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police fined 169 citizens and οne establishment all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 8,333 inspections, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, police carried out 1,740 checks and reported 29 citizens while in Limassol 68 people were booked after 1,324 inspections.

In Larnaca, police carried out 1,677 checks and fined 15 citizens while in Paphos 22 individual and one establishment were booked after 990 checks.

In Famagusta, after 850 inspections 19 people were fined while and in Morphou no fines were issued after 805 checks.

Moreover, Port and Marine Police carried out 28 checks and issued no fines.

The fines were handed out for violations including not wearing a mandatory face mask and not sending out an SMS for movement permission.