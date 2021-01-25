Police issue 170 fines for breach of covid restrictive measures

Police handed out a total of 169 fines to individuals and another one to an establishment all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of COVID-19.

They had carried out a total of 11,806 checks, according to CNA.

In Nicosia a total of 3,830 checks were done and 31 citizens were reported, while in Limassol police carried out 2,276 checks and handed out fines to 70 citizens.

In Larnaca, a total of 1,184 checks were carried out and 19 citizens were fined.

In Paphos police carried out 1,372 checks and reported 16 citizens, in Famagusta there were 1,458 checks and 23 citizens and a premise were fined while in Morphou police carried out 1,244 checks and booked two citizens.

In addition, Port and Marine Police carried out 23 checks with no fines issued.