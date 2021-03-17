Police issue 169 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Police fined 164 citizens and five establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breach of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 13,031 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 1,864 inspections 19 citizens were fined, while in Limassol 99 citizens and three shop owners were fined after 5,752 inspections.

In Larnaca, 11 citizens and one shop owner were fined after 1,207 inspections, while in Paphos 1,266 inspections led 17 residents and one shop owner getting fines.

In Famagusta, out of 1,057 inspections 11 citizens were fined and one citizen was fined in Morphou out of a total of 880 inspections.

Port and Marine police carried out 123 checks and fined no one.

Fines were handed out to citizens mainly because they did not send the mandatory SMS asking permission for movement or for not wearing a protective face mask.