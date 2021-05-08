NewsLocalPolice issue 162 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid-19 measures

Police issue 162 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid-19 measures

Police fined 161 individuals and one establishment all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violating restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 8,623 inspections, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, a total of 1,532 checks were carried out with 28 individuals booked, while in Limassol 2,117 inspections led to 64 individuals getting a fine.

In Larnaca, 11 citizens and one shop owner was booked following 1,326 checks, while in Pafos 24 individuals were reported after 1,168 checks.

In Famagusta, 1,039 checks were carried out and 28 individuals were fined, while in Morphou 680 checks led to no fines whatsoever.

The Traffic Department carried out 629 checks reporting six individuals while the Marine and Port Police did not report any violations after a total of 132 checks.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article101 carat diamond to be auctioned in Geneva jewellery sale
Next articleTotal of 35.6% of Cyprus’ population gets at least first dose of Covid vaccine

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros