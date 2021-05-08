Police issue 162 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid-19 measures

Police fined 161 individuals and one establishment all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violating restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 8,623 inspections, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, a total of 1,532 checks were carried out with 28 individuals booked, while in Limassol 2,117 inspections led to 64 individuals getting a fine.

In Larnaca, 11 citizens and one shop owner was booked following 1,326 checks, while in Pafos 24 individuals were reported after 1,168 checks.

In Famagusta, 1,039 checks were carried out and 28 individuals were fined, while in Morphou 680 checks led to no fines whatsoever.

The Traffic Department carried out 629 checks reporting six individuals while the Marine and Port Police did not report any violations after a total of 132 checks.