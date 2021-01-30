Police issue 161 fines for COVID measures breach in past 24 hours

Police reported 157 individuals and four establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 13,059 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 3,712 checks 51 citizens and the owners of two establishments were fined, while in Limassol out of 4,009 checks, 47 individuals and the owner of one establishment were fined.

In Larnaca, five individuals got fines after 980 checks and in Paphos police reported 15 individuals and the owner of one establishment after 913 checks.

In Famagusta, 30 individuals got fines after 2,145 checks while two individuals were booked in Morphou after 834 inspections.

The Traffic Police fined seven individuals after 408 checks.

Furthermore, 17 checks were carried out by the Rapid Response Unit, and 41 by the Marine Police with no fines issued.