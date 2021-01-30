News Local Police issue 161 fines for COVID measures breach in past 24 hours

Police issue 161 fines for COVID measures breach in past 24 hours

Police reported 157 individuals and four establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 13,059 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 3,712 checks 51 citizens and the owners of two establishments were fined, while in Limassol out of 4,009 checks, 47 individuals and the owner of one establishment were fined.

In Larnaca, five individuals got fines after 980 checks and in Paphos police reported 15 individuals and the owner of one establishment after 913 checks.

In Famagusta, 30 individuals got fines after 2,145 checks while two individuals were booked in Morphou after 834 inspections.

The Traffic Police fined seven individuals after 408 checks.

Furthermore, 17 checks were carried out by the Rapid Response Unit, and 41 by the Marine Police with no fines issued.

By gavriella
Previous articleMother in fundraising drive to save her son’s life
Next articleLess and less Russian deposits in Cypriot banks every year

Top Stories

Local

Foreign Ministry welcomes renewal of mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force

gavriella -
Cyprus’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the unanimous renewal by the UN Security Council of the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus,...
Read more
Economy

Less and less Russian deposits in Cypriot banks every year

gavriella -
According to data provided by the Central Bank of Cyprus, every year the Russians withdraw more and more money from Cypriot banks. In 2020, deposits...
Read more
Local

Police issue 161 fines for COVID measures breach in past 24 hours

gavriella -
Police reported 157 individuals and four establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread...
Read more
Local

Mother in fundraising drive to save her son’s life

gavriella -
Mrs. Chariklia Pavlou from Kolossi is the mother of 30-year-old Vryonis, a person with special needs, who is suffering from a rare genetic disease...
Read more
Local

Patients with COVID-19 at Reference Hospital reduced to 38 on Saturday

gavriella -
Some 38 patients of COVID-19 are today, Saturday, 30 January, being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital which is operating as a Reference establishment...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Foreign Ministry welcomes renewal of mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force

gavriella -
Cyprus’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the unanimous renewal by the UN Security Council of the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus,...
Read more
Local

Mother in fundraising drive to save her son’s life

gavriella -
Mrs. Chariklia Pavlou from Kolossi is the mother of 30-year-old Vryonis, a person with special needs, who is suffering from a rare genetic disease...
Read more
Local

Patients with COVID-19 at Reference Hospital reduced to 38 on Saturday

gavriella -
Some 38 patients of COVID-19 are today, Saturday, 30 January, being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital which is operating as a Reference establishment...
Read more
Local

Vaccination Portal available for over 84 as of 1 February

gavriella -
As part of the implementation of the National Vaccination Plan for COVID-19, the Ministry of Health announces that during the 23-29 January week, 7,780...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros