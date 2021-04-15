Police issue 157 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid-19 measures

NewsLocalPolice issue 157 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid-19 measures

Police fined 155 individuals and two shop owners all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violating measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a tot of 9,594 checks, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, police carried out 2,063 checks reporting 26 individuals, in Limassol a total of 3,019 checks were carried out with 71 individuals and in Larnaca 16 individuals and 1 shop owner were booked following 1,291 checks.

In Pafos the Police carried out 694 checks reporting 14 individuals and one shop owner, in Famagusta 1,191 were carried out with 19 citizens reported and in Morfou 891 checks were carried out with three individuals reported.

By Annie Charalambous
