NewsLocalPolice issue 156 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Police issue 156 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Police reported 151 individuals and five establishment all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 11,803 inspections, according to the CNA.

in Nicosia were fined with 500 and 700 euro because they served customers in a closed outdoor area, in violation of the decree.

In Nicosia, out of 2,129 inspections police booked 40 citizens and two establishments, while in Limassol 3,242 checks led to 61 citizens and one shop owner getting a fine.

In Larnaca, out of 1,372 inspections, police booked 15 citizens and two shop owners.

In Paphos, out of 1,079 inspections 17 citizens were fined and in Famagusta police booked another 17 citizens out of 1,893 checks. In Morphou, no fines were issued after 858 inspections.

Moreover, Port and Marine Police carried out 59 checks and issued no fines.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleEasing the lockdown restrictions in England
Next articleIMF warns Cyprus over withdrawal of pandemic support measures

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros