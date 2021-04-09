Police issue 150 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Police booked 146 individuals and four establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violating measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 10,892 inspections, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 2,520 inspections 32 individuals got fines, while in Limassol 2,645 checks led to 70 citizens being reported.

In Larnaca, out of 1690 inspections nine citizens were booked, while in Paphos 1,160 inspections led to 19 citizens and four establishments getting fined.

In Famagusta, out of 1,568 inspections 16 citizens were booked, while in Morphou 530 checks were carried out and no one was fined.

Moreover, Port and Marine police carried out 87 inspections without booking anyone.