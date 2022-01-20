NewsLocalPolice issue 15 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid-19 measures

Police issue 15 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid-19 measures

Police fined 7 individuals and 8 establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours  for violation of COVID-19 protective measures.

This is what the CNA reported, adding that a total of 1,959 inspections were carried out island-wide.

In Nicosia, after 562 checks one individual and two establishments were fined while in Limassol 277 checks led to four people and two establishments getting booked.

In Larnaca, an establishment owner and a citizen were fined after 435 checks while in Paphos two more establishment owners and a citizen were reported after 141 checks.

In Famagusta, only one establishment owner was fined following 319 checks.

No violations of measures were found during 143 checks carried out in Morphou and 132 checks by the Traffic Police.

By Annie Charalambous
