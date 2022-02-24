Police issue 15 fines for violations of measures against the spread of COVID–19

Police issued fines to 11 individuals and 4 establishment owners or managers within the last 24 hours, following 1,902 checks throughout Cyprus, regarding the measures against the spread of COVID-19.

A police spokesperson told CNA that, following 445 checks in Nicosia, 4 individuals and 2 establishment owners were fined. In Limassol there were 187 checks and 2 individuals fined. In Larnaca, 427 checks were carried out, 1 shop owner was fined. In Pafos, 1 individual and 1 shop owner were fined, following 108 checks, and in Famagusta 4 individuals were fined, after 379 checks. There were 180 checks in Morfou area, without issuing any fines.

The Traffic Department carried out 176, without issuing any fines, either.

(CNA)