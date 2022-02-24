NewsLocalPolice issue 15 fines for violations of measures against the spread of...

Police issue 15 fines for violations of measures against the spread of COVID–19

Police issued fines to 11 individuals and 4 establishment owners or managers within the last 24 hours, following 1,902 checks throughout Cyprus, regarding the measures against the spread of COVID-19.

A police spokesperson told CNA that, following 445 checks in Nicosia, 4 individuals and 2 establishment owners were fined. In Limassol there were 187 checks and 2 individuals fined. In Larnaca, 427 checks were carried out, 1 shop owner was fined. In Pafos, 1 individual and 1 shop owner were fined, following 108 checks, and in Famagusta 4 individuals were fined, after 379 checks. There were 180 checks in Morfou area, without issuing any fines.

The Traffic Department carried out 176, without issuing any fines, either.

(CNA)

