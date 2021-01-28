News Local Police issue 147 fines for covid measures breach over past 24 hours

Police fined 146 citizens and one establishment owner all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of Covid-19.

A total of 12,104 checks had been carried out, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 4,124 checks 38 citizens were fines, while in Limassol police fined 44 citizens after 3,700 checks.

In Larnaca, after 1,063 checks 19 citizens got fines, while in Paphos 12 citizens and one establishment were booked after 959 checks.

In Famagusta, police conducted 1,088 checks and booked 24 citizens, plus one citizen was fined in Morphou after 712 checks.

Moreover, Port and Marie police carried out 47 checks without reporting anyone.

By Annie Charalambous
