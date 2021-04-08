Police issue 144 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

NewsLocalPolice issue 144 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Police booked 139 citizens and five establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violating measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 11,363 inspections, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 2,247 checks 36 individuals were booked, while in Limassol 3,153 checks led to 53 citizens and one establishment getting a fine.

In Larnaca, police carried out 1,667 checks and handed out fines to 15 citizens, while in Paphos 1,190 checks led to 19 citizens and four establishments getting booked.

In Famagusta, police carried out 1,395 checks and booked 11 citizens, while in Morphou  703 checks led to two citizens getting a fine.

Moreover,  Port and Marine police carried out 78 checks and booked no one.

By Annie Charalambous
