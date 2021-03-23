Police issue 143 fines in 24 hours for covid measures breach

Police reported 141 individuals and two establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 10,923 checks, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 2,121 checks 39 individuals and two establishments were fined, while in Limassol 63 individuals were booked after 4,372 checks.

In Larnaca, 17 individuals were fined after 1,190 checks while in Paphos police carried out 1,234 checks and fined 18 individuals.

In Morphou, one individual was reported following 769 checks, while Famagusta police provided no data on this.

Moreover, Port and Marine police carried out 59 checks and no fines were issued.