News Local Police issue 143 fines in 24 hours for covid measures breach

Police issue 143 fines in 24 hours for covid measures breach

Police reported 141 individuals and two establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 10,923 checks, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 2,121 checks 39 individuals and two establishments were fined, while  in Limassol 63 individuals were booked after 4,372 checks.

In Larnaca, 17 individuals were fined after 1,190 checks while in Paphos police carried out  1,234 checks and fined 18 individuals.

In Morphou, one individual was reported following 769 checks, while Famagusta police provided no data on this.

Moreover, Port and Marine police carried out 59 checks and no fines were issued.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCabinet to decide on Tuesday whether high schools should re-open and when

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cabinet to decide on Tuesday whether high schools should re-open and when

Annie Charalambous -
Cabinet on Tuesday will decide whether and when high schools in Cyprus should re-open after the latest covid-19 lockdown as parents demand the immediate...
Read more
Local

Health authorities call for speedy covid-19 vaccination after Astrazeneca delays

Annie Charalambous -
Health authorities in Cyprus on Tuesday called for the speedy covid-19 vaccination of all eligible citizens as delays in the inoculation programme are recorded...
Read more
Local

Pigsty fire kills 96 sows, 1,000 piglets as police launch investigations

Annie Charalambous -
Police on Tuesday are launching investigations into a fierce fire at a pigsty in Meniko area in Nicosia during which 96 sows and some...
Read more
Local

Boy, 11, found unconscious, cannot remember whether the father gave him drugs

Annie Charalambous -
Investigations into the shocking case where an 11-year-old boy was found almost unconscious in his home in Limassol with his father suspected of giving...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros